Ukraine does not need additional international financing until end of 2026 – European Commission

Ukraine currently has no external financing shortfall for 2026 and does not need to raise additional funds beyond the support mechanisms already in place. Representatives of Ukraine and the European Union reached this conclusion following a joint assessment on October 1.

European Commission Chief Spokesperson Paula Pinho announced this at a briefing on October 2, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

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According to her, the European Commission had not previously confirmed any additional financing gap and had been awaiting a joint assessment of needs with the Ukrainian side.

"We never said that there was a financing gap. Essentially, this is what we heard from reports from the Ukrainian side. Yesterday, together with our Ukrainian friends, we concluded that there is no financing gap," Pinho said.

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The European Commission spokesperson emphasized that this conclusion was consistent with Brussels’ previous position on Ukraine’s potential additional financing needs.

"When we were asked about this reported gap, we replied that we needed to sit down with our Ukrainian partners and assess whether there really was a gap and to what extent," she added.

Meanwhile, the EU continues to implement the financial support mechanisms already agreed for Ukraine. Up to €45 billion in assistance is envisaged for 2026 under the Ukraine Support Loan, with part allocated to budget support and part to Ukraine’s defense needs.

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