Enemy air strike on Sumy: occupiers fired four KABs at industrial area

On the afternoon of 3 October 2026, the enemy launched an air strike on Sumy. The occupiers struck the city with four KABs.

Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Council, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Where did the enemy aim?

It is reported that strikes occurred at two locations in the industrial zone of the Kovpakivskyi District.

According to the CMA, buildings belonging to civilian enterprises were hit.

As far as we know, there were no casualties.

Further details are being clarified.

What led up to it?

It was previously reported that procurement efforts in Sumy had been derailed: of the 30 mobile shelters planned, only 3 were installed.