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News Destruction of Russian drones Unmanned Ground Vehicles UGVs
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Ukrainian UAV operator shot down Russian FPV drone with net as it attempted to attack ground-based system from rear. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the operator of a Ukrainian ground-based robotic system using a net to bring down a Russian FPV drone during an attack.

According to Censor.NET, whilst carrying out a logistics mission, a Russian attack drone attempted to strike the ground-based robotic system from the rear, but the operator spotted the threat in time.

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The Ukrainian soldier reacted immediately and shot down the enemy FPV drone with a net, preventing it from striking the ground-based system.

Footage of the failed attack by the Russian drone has been published on social media.

Watch more: Operators from 68th Separate Airborne Jaeger Mobile Brigade shot down "Shahed" drone using STING interceptor, which they guided from distance of 65 km. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12633) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3934) drones (5407) Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) (141)
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