Ukrainian UAV operator shot down Russian FPV drone with net as it attempted to attack ground-based system from rear. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing the operator of a Ukrainian ground-based robotic system using a net to bring down a Russian FPV drone during an attack.
According to Censor.NET, whilst carrying out a logistics mission, a Russian attack drone attempted to strike the ground-based robotic system from the rear, but the operator spotted the threat in time.
The Ukrainian soldier reacted immediately and shot down the enemy FPV drone with a net, preventing it from striking the ground-based system.
Footage of the failed attack by the Russian drone has been published on social media.
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