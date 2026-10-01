Operators from 68th Separate Airborne Jaeger Mobile Brigade shot down "Shahed" drone using STING interceptor, which they guided from distance of 65 km. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Soldiers from the ‘Angels of Retribution’ interceptor battery of the 68th Separate Airborne Jaeger Mobile Brigade destroyed a Russian ‘Shahed’ drone using a STING interceptor drone.

According to Censor.NET, the interception was carried out remotely from a distance of 65 kilometres using the Hornet Vision CTRL system.

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As a result, the Ukrainian interceptor caught up with and destroyed the enemy aerial target.

The "Wild Hornets" noted that the maximum distance at which "Shaheds" were destroyed using the Hornet Vision CTRL was 500 kilometres.

At the same time, successful remote control of the interceptors was carried out at distances of up to 2,000 kilometres.

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