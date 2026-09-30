475th Separate Assault Regiment troops approached ruscists’ position in tanks under drone cover and opened direct fire. VIDEO

Ukrainian service members in two tanks of the 475th Assault Regiment Code 9.2, supported by drones, attacked a position held by Russian occupiers and fired on it directly.

As Censor.NET reports, Russian forces tried to stop the armoured vehicles with a large number of strike drones during the attack.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Additional armour enabled the vehicles to withstand enemy drone strikes, and their crews continued the mission and successfully withdrew after striking the enemy position.

During the attack, members of the 475th Assault Regiment also used several of their own drones to accompany and support the tank crews.

Despite the protective screens and additional armour, the tanks retained their speed and manoeuvrability. This allowed the crews to fire effectively and successfully move out of range of enemy strikes.

Watch more: MiG-29 crews use precision air strikes to bomb basements where ruscists were hiding. VIDEO

Watch more: Soldiers of 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade clear enemy dugout and eliminate ruscists who refused to surrender. VIDEO