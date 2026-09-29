MiG-29 crews use precision air strikes to bomb basements where ruscists were hiding. VIDEO

Crews of MiG-29 fighter jets carried out air strikes on the positions of Russian occupiers.

Intelligence detected a concentration of enemy personnel in basements and passed the target coordinates to Ukrainian Air Force pilots, Censor.NET reports.

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Several precision strikes destroyed the buildings where Russian troops were located and eliminated the enemy personnel.

One of the Ukrainian pilots shared footage of the combat sortie on his Telegram channel, "Soniashnyk."

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