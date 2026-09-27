MiG-29 pilots destroyed Russian crossing in northern sector with series of precision air strikes. VIDEO

Pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force, flying MiG-29 fighter jets, carried out a series of precision strikes on a logistics route used by the Russian occupiers in the north.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance had been monitoring the crossing, which the enemy was using for logistical purposes, throughout the week.

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The coordinates of the target were then passed on to the fighter crews for engagement.

MiG-29 pilots carried out several precision air strikes, resulting in the destruction of the enemy crossing.

Footage of the combat sortiewas shared by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

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