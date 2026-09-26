MiG-29 pilots used GBU-62 air-to-ground bombs to destroy building housing Russian troops. VIDEO
Air Force pilots flying MiG-29 fighter jets carried out precision air strikes on enemy positions where Russian occupying forces were stationed.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian crews used GBU-62 aerial bombs to strike the building.
As a result of at least two precise hits, the building was completely destroyed, and the enemy personnel inside were eliminated.
Footage of the Ukrainian air force’s combat operations has been published on social media.
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