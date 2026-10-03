Pilots from 210th Air Assault Brigade flew drone over "Donbas Arena" and struck occupiers’ railway logistics infrastructure. VIDEO

Pilots from the 210th Separate Assault Regiment struck a railway logistics facility belonging to the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk using a long-range drone.

According to Censor.NET, during the flight, the Ukrainian drone overcame the enemy’s layered air defences and active electronic warfare measures.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In addition, the pilot of the 210th Assault Regiment evaded an enemy FPV drone that was on a collision course, attempting to ram the Ukrainian drone.

Before striking its target, the drone flew over the ‘Donbas Arena’, after which it continued its flight to the railway station in occupied Donetsk.

"The day will come when we’ll definitely go there to watch a ‘Shakhtar’ match," noted soldiers from the 210th Separate Assault Regiment in a caption accompanying the video.

Watch more: 3rd Army Corps has shown Russians taken prisoner during Operation ’Vivaldi’: "Anyone who came here is bloody idiot". VIDEO