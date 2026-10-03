3rd Army Corps has shown Russians taken prisoner during Operation ’Vivaldi’: "Anyone who came here is bloody idiot". VIDEO

During Operation‘Vivaldi’ in the Lyman region, soldiers from the Third Army Corps took a group of occupiers prisoner.

According to Censor.NET, after being taken prisoner, the Russian soldiers were provided with the necessary medical assistance by soldiers from the 4th Separate Medical Battalion.

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"They were lucky to survive, to be treated by doctors from the 4th Separate Medical Battalion and to await a prisoner exchange," the soldiers added in a caption to the video.

In the footage released, medics demonstrated how they were treating the prisoners in accordance with the Geneva Conventions.

The captured occupiers are currently awaiting a prisoner exchange for Ukrainian defenders.

During the conversation, one of the prisoners also commented on Russian soldiers who are going to fight against Ukraine.

"Anyone who comes here is a bloody idiot," said the occupier.

The stories of the prisoners and footage of them receiving medical care were published by the 3rd Army Corps fighters on their Telegram channel.

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