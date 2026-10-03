ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14772 visitors online
News captured occupiers Hostilities in Lyman sector Operation Vivaldi
5 505 11

3rd Army Corps has shown Russians taken prisoner during Operation ’Vivaldi’: "Anyone who came here is bloody idiot". VIDEO

During Operation‘Vivaldi’ in the Lyman region, soldiers from the Third Army Corps took a group of occupiers prisoner.

According to Censor.NET, after being taken prisoner, the Russian soldiers were provided with the necessary medical assistance by soldiers from the 4th Separate Medical Battalion.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"They were lucky to survive, to be treated by doctors from the 4th Separate Medical Battalion and to await a prisoner exchange," the soldiers added in a caption to the video.

In the footage released, medics demonstrated how they were treating the prisoners in accordance with the Geneva Conventions.

The captured occupiers are currently awaiting a prisoner exchange for Ukrainian defenders.

During the conversation, one of the prisoners also commented on Russian soldiers who are going to fight against Ukraine.

"Anyone who comes here is a bloody idiot," said the occupier.

The stories of the prisoners and footage of them receiving medical care were published by the 3rd Army Corps fighters on their Telegram channel.

Watch more: Zelenskyy met with Biletskyi and discussed fourth phase of Operation "Vivaldi". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12633) Donetsk region (6313) Captives (786) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3934) Kramatorskyy district (1218) Lyman (202) Third Army Corps (118)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 