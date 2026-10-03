Russians attempted to transport Mi-2 helicopter on pick-up truck, but overturned along with it. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a failed attempt by Russians to transport a Mi-2 helicopter on the back of a pick-up truck.
According to Censor.NET, the helicopter was mounted on the vehicle, but whilst driving, the pick-up lost its balance and overturned along with the Mi-2.
The spectacular crash of the Russian aircraft was filmed by local residents in the Krasnodar Krai region of the Russian Federation.
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