Access to certain areas in Poltava region has been restricted due to security measures, - Regional Military Administration. VIDEO

Due to security measures, access by the civilian population to certain areas of the Kremenchuk District in the Poltava Region has been restricted.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Dyakivnych, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

As noted, these restrictions have been introduced by a decision of the Poltava Regional Defence Council.

This refers to specific areas near the settlements of Horishni Plavni, Reduty, Kamiani Potoky and Chykalivka.

The restrictions will apply from 3 October 2026 until further notice.

See also: Drone attacks power facility in the Lubenskyi district: around 6,000 people left without power

What are the restrictions?

Thus, fishing, hunting, mushroom picking, and taking photographs or filming are prohibited in the designated area.

Entry to the designated area is permitted only to those who live in the sector.

A separate announcement will be made regarding the lifting of the restrictions.