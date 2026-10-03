Russians’ bridgehead north of Kupiansk is shrinking, whilst they are applying pressure on western bank of Oskil, - Trehubov

In the Kharkiv region, the only significant Russian foothold north of Kupiansk is shrinking.

This was reported by Viktor Trehubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, according to Censor.NET.

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The west bank of the Oskil

At the same time, he noted that the Russians are, in fact, already exerting significant pressure on the Ukrainian bridgehead on the western bank of the Oskil. There, the Russians have occupied Pishchane and are attempting to infiltrate the Kivsharivka area.

"It really is a hot spot there; it really is a problem area. That’s the nature of a bridgehead that is, after all, located across the river," said Trehubov.

Watch more: Russian invaders are abducting civilians and herding children and elderly people across gas pipeline in Kupiansk district, - "Khartiia". VIDEO

The situation around Kupiansk

"As for Kupiansk – the town itself and its surroundings, and particularly what is happening to the north of it – the Russian bridgehead to the north, the only one visible to the north, is shrinking. I very much hope that, one way or another, we will be able to reduce the size of that bridgehead, at least from Dvorichna to Kupiansk," said the spokesperson.