Operation "Vivaldi" is still ongoing; to date, up to 140 square kilometres have been de-occupied, – Zelenskyy

As of today, approximately 125–140 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory have been liberated as part of the Defence Forces’ offensive operation codenamed ‘Vivaldi’.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about this in an interview with Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

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The scale of the de-occupation

"‘Vivaldi’ is a very successful operation. It is not yet complete. As of today, approximately 125–140 square kilometres have been liberated, " said the head of state.

Rising enemy casualties

He noted that the number of Russians killed and wounded has risen over the last two to three months.

"Since the start of the year, their losses have stood at 30–32 thousand per month: 21–22 thousand killed, the rest seriously wounded. Now we’re talking about 42 thousand losses per month. So, during the offensive, we lost several times fewer people than Russia, and they were on the defensive," said Zelenskyy.

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They wanted to launch the operation a year ago

Furthermore, the president explained that the Ukrainian military had wanted to launch Operation ‘Vivaldi’ a year ago, but at that time it was not yet sufficiently prepared. According to him, the delay allowed for significantly better results to be achieved and casualties to be minimised.

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