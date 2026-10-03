Defence forces have struck Iskander missile launch sites in Bryansk region of Russian Federation, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the long-range capabilities of the Ukrainian Defence Forces had been effectively deployed against the aggressor’s military targets — targets in the Samara region of the Russian Federation and positions of ‘Iskander’ missile crews in the Bryansk region have been struck, and there have been further successes in the Black Sea.

The head of state reported this in a Telegram post, according to Censor.NET.

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Another act of terror by the Russian Federation

The President noted that Russian invaders continue to target Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and vital facilities.

"This morning in Kyiv, a ‘Shahed’ drone struck the Northern Bridge. Overnight, residential buildings, the railway and energy infrastructure in many regions came under Russian attack. In Chornomorsk, a drone struck a vessel," Zelenskyy said.

Retaliatory strikes

At the same time, the head of state emphasised that Ukrainian soldiers are finding ways to respond appropriately to these attacks and to return the war to where it came from.

Read more: Enemy air strike on Sumy: occupiers fired four KABs at industrial area

In particular, over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ long-range capabilities have been effectively deployed against targets supporting the aggressor’s war machine.

"Our strikes have reached the Samara region and the occupiers’ positions housing ‘Iskander’ launchers in the Bryansk region. There are new developments in the Black Sea," said the head of state.

He thanked all the units involved for their accuracy and systematic work.

"Russia must stop its disproportionate escalation," Zelenskyy added.