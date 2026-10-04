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Enemy has struck the city centre of Dnipro: fire has broken out (updated). PHOTO
On the morning of 4 October 2026, the enemy launched an attack on the city centre of Dnipro.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
"The enemy has struck the city centre of Dnipro. A fire has broken out. We are currently ascertaining information about casualties," the message reads.
No further information is available at this time regarding the enemy attack.
Updated information
Later, Hanzha reported that the Russians had attacked the telecommunications company's offices in Dnipro.
All emergency services are on the scene.
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