Shelling of regions in Ukraine: at least 5 people killed, further 74 injured. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have carried out strikes on a number of regions in Ukraine. The enemy used attack drones, FPV drones, artillery, aerial bombs and missiles. There have been fatalities, dozens of people have been injured, and significant damage has been caused to civilian and critical infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Dnipropetrovsk region: four people injured

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces attacked three districts of the region more than 10 times using drones and artillery, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha

In Dnipro, the enemy struck a high-rise block and a business centre, causing fires. Four women aged 55, 62, 77 and 88 were injured. They declined hospitalisation.

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovska, Marganetska and Chervonohryhorivka came under attack. A private house, cars and solar panels were damaged.

In the Kryvyi Rih region, Russian troops attacked the Zelenodolsk community, damaging infrastructure.

Kharkiv region: five dead and 49 injured

Over the past 24 hours, Kharkiv and 13 settlements in the region have come under Russian attack. Five people were killed and a further 49 injured as a result of the attacks, according to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

In Kharkiv, two women aged 66 and 80 were killed. Among the 42 injured were three children.

There have also been fatalities and injuries in other parts of the region. In particular, men were killed in Skovorodynivka, on the road between Dovzhik and Myronivka, and in Ruska Lozova.

The Russians deployed six KAB bombs, one ‘Lancet’, two ‘Molniya’ UAVs, 17 FPV drones and around 100 unmanned aerial vehicles of an as yet unidentified type across the region.

In Kharkiv, 23 private homes, an educational establishment, office buildings, seven cars and the electricity grid were damaged. Damage was also reported in the Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk, Izium, Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts.

Kherson region: four injured

In the Kherson region, dozens of settlements and the city of Kherson came under Russian air, drone and artillery strikes, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

The occupiers targeted residential areas as well as critical and social infrastructure. Five private homes, a post office and a car were damaged.

Overnight, the Russians attacked an infrastructure facility in the Korabelny district of Kherson using drones. The Chornobaivka community was also hit, where a private house was damaged and a fire broke out.

In Lymanka, an FPV drone struck a private house. In Antonivka, Russian troops used multiple launch rocket systems and artillery.

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Four people were wounded in the Kherson region over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression.

Mykolaiv: three injured following a massive strike

Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed-type strike UAVs and an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile, according to the acting head of the regional military administration, Heorhiy Reshetilov.

Three men aged 21, 47 and 62 were injured. As of this morning, two of them are in hospital in serious condition, whilst the third is receiving outpatient treatment.

Port and civilian infrastructure has been damaged, including an administrative building, industrial and storage facilities, a high-rise block, a private house, an office, a hotel and restaurant complex, cars and a car service centre.

Zaporizhzhia region: 737 shelling incidents in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 737 attacks on 55 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the regional defence council.

The enemy carried out 20 air strikes, 572 drone attacks, one attack with multiple launch rocket systems and 144 artillery strikes.

Two people were injured in the Zaporizhzhia district.

Separately, there were reports of an attack on the premises of a fire and rescue unit. Russian forces attacked the unit as the rescue workers were preparing to respond to a call-out. One rescue worker was injured and is receiving medical treatment.

Sumy region: two civilians wounded

In the Sumy region, over 40 shelling incidents were recorded over the past 24 hours, targeting 14 settlements across nine local communities, according to the Regional Military Administration.

In the Sumy community, a 46-year-old man was injured when a Russian drone struck. In the Bezdrytska community, a 31-year-old man was injured in a drone attack.

The communities of Sumy, Yunakivka, Krasnopil, Bezdrytsia, Mykolaivska (rural), Esman, Hlukhiv, Novoslobodska and Velykopysarivska were targeted.

Read more: Enemy attacks Kyiv region: warehouses burning in Bucha district

Residential buildings, high-rise blocks, non-residential buildings, cars and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Chernihiv region: 38 explosions along the border

On 2 October, Russian troops attacked three border communities in Chernihiv Oblast – Novhorod-Siverskyi, Semenivka and Snovsk –according to Halyna Shekhovtsova, spokesperson for the Chernihiv Border Guard Detachment, speaking to "Suspilne".

At least five villages came under fire, with a total of 38 explosions heard.

The Russians used FPV drones, including those on fibre-optic cables, ‘Molniya’ UAVs, mortars and dropped explosive devices from drones.

Donetsk region: at least 10 wounded

In Donetsk Oblast on 2 October, the police recorded 1,342 shelling incidents along the front line and in residential areas, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

Nine people were injured in Kramatorsk. High-rise and private houses, administrative buildings, a business premises, a supermarket, a bus, cars and garages were damaged.

In Sloviansk, a civilian was injured as a result of an attack by Russian drones. A high-rise block, two private houses, a car and a non-residential building were damaged.

In total, 45 civilian targets, including 18 residential buildings, were damaged as a result of Russian attacks in the Donetsk region.