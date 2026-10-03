Consequences of shelling of Hostomel: fire was extinguished during the night. VIDEO+PHOTOS

As a result of Russian shelling in the Bucha district, fires broke out in two warehouses. Work is continuing on the ground to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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"Overnight, rescue workers extinguished fires that broke out in two warehouses in the Bucha district. Work is currently underway on site to clear the rubble and douse the structures," the statement reads.

As previously reported, four people, including a child, were injured as a result of Russian shelling in the village of Hostomel.

Read also on "Censor.NET": 42 facilities in six districts of the Kyiv region damaged by Russian strikes: 6 people injured

Clearing up the aftermath of the shelling

















