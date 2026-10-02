8-year-old child and man injured in Russian attack on Hostomel

Two local residents, including an 8-year-old girl, were injured in an enemy attack on Hostomel, Kyiv region, on the evening of October 2.

Kyiv Regional Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Two injured

According to Tkachenko, a 66-year-old man suffered burns to his body and a blunt abdominal injury. He was admitted to a local hospital.

An 8-year-old girl sustained a shrapnel wound to her leg.

"Rescuers are continuing to extinguish the fire at warehouses and production facilities," the official added.

Watch more: Russian forces twice attacked civilian McDonald’s warehouse in Kyiv Oblast. VIDEO

Background

Earlier reports said that warehouses in the Bucha district of Kyiv region were damaged in an attack by Russian occupiers on the evening of October 2. A fire broke out.

Read more: Occupiers continue attacking Kyiv Oblast: 11 civilian sites damaged