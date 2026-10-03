Occupiers attacked business centre in Dnipro city centre: fire broke out, and debris fell onto city council car park. PHOTOS

On the night of Saturday, 3 October, Russian invaders struck a business centre in the city centre of Dnipro with a drone. The strike caused the roof of the business centre to catch fire.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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"The Russians have again attacked the business centre in the centre of Dnipro, which was hit by an enemy drone earlier this week," said Hanzha.

Rescue workers have now brought the fire on the roof of the business centre under control. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

Mayor Boris Filatov reported that debris fell onto the car park near the city council building.

What happened beforehand

As a reminder, on the evening of 2 October, Russian invaders attacked Dnipro. The attack caused a fire in a block of flats. There are casualties.

Read more: Hour of air raid alerts costs Ukraine’s economy $45 million, - Ministry of Economy