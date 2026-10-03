ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12959 visitors online
News Drone attack on Dnipro Russian attacks on business
1 531 1

Occupiers attacked business centre in Dnipro city centre: fire broke out, and debris fell onto city council car park. PHOTOS

On the night of Saturday, 3 October, Russian invaders struck a business centre in the city centre of Dnipro with a drone. The strike caused the roof of the business centre to catch fire.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"The Russians have again attacked the business centre in the centre of Dnipro, which was hit by an enemy drone earlier this week," said Hanzha. 

Attack on Dnipro on the night of 3 October

Rescue workers have now brought the fire on the roof of the business centre under control. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

Attack on Dnipro on the night of 3 October

Attack on Dnipro on the night of 3 October

Attack on Dnipro on the night of 3 October

Attack on Dnipro on the night of 3 October

Attack on Dnipro on the night of 3 October

Mayor Boris Filatov reported that debris fell onto the car park near the city council building.

Attack on Dnipro

What happened beforehand

As a reminder, on the evening of 2 October, Russian invaders attacked Dnipro. The attack caused a fire in a block of flats. There are casualties.

Read more: Hour of air raid alerts costs Ukraine’s economy $45 million, - Ministry of Economy

Author: 

Dnipro (903) attack (1186) Dnipropetrovsk region (1648) Dniprovskyy district (359)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 