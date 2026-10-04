Drones attacked Russian military airfield "Khanska" in Adygea - fire broke out. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the Russian region of Adygea, a fire broke out at the ‘Khanska’ military airfield near Maykop following a night-time drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, local residents reported explosions, drones flying overhead and a fire in the vicinity of the military airfield during the night.

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The Khanska airfield is home to Russian military aviation. The facility is used to support flights and the training of aviation units.

According to monitoring sources, the fire broke out following a drone attack. However, the exact extent of the damage to the military facility is currently being assessed.

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