Unidentified drone has crashed near military airfield in Germany, - media

In Germany, an unidentified drone crashed near the Wunstorf military airfield, not far from Hanover. The Lower Saxony police have launched a large-scale operation in the vicinity of the military base.

This is reported by Bild, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Numerous police officers and other emergency services arrived at the scene. The area where the drone crashed was examined in order to establish the drone’s origin and ascertain the circumstances of the incident.

According to the Regional Criminal Investigation Department, there are currently no signs of a threat to the public.

Wunstorf is of particular importance to the Bundeswehr: the German Armed Forces’ transport aviation unit is based at the airfield there. Consequently, the appearance of a drone in the immediate vicinity of the facility attracted heightened attention from the law enforcement authorities.

It is not yet known who flew the drone or whether its presence near the airfield was deliberate. The police are continuing their investigation.

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What led up to it?

Germany had previously stated that it intended to develop a ‘protective shield’ against acts of sabotage following the drone incident at Leipzig Airport.

The German Minister of the Interior, Alexander Dobrindt, told the publication that Russian hybrid attacks have become "an everyday reality" and are likely to intensify; however, he said, the country has the means to defend itself.

As part of the project, there are also plans to expand the police’s mobile anti-drone capabilities: units in key cities – such as Berlin, Munich and Hamburg – will protect the airspace above major transport hubs.