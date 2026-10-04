"Russia must be held accountable for this escalation": Zelenskyy commented on Russia’s strikes on Northern Bridge, Dnipro and Sumy. VIDEO

This morning, the Russians launched another drone strike on the North Bridge in Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Shelling

He also stated that the Russians had attacked a standard medical supplies depot in Sumy with drones. Sadly, one person was killed. In Dnipro, a telecoms company was struck. Six people were injured as a result of these strikes.

Zelenskyy noted that overnight, the Russians launched 135 attack drones at Ukraine, more than 50 of which were rocket-powered. Kyiv, the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia regions were targeted.

"And, as always, the main targets of these terrorists are ordinary residential buildings and critical infrastructure – everything that makes up normal everyday life. There are power cuts in communities. Our services are working on the ground," the Head of State emphasised.

We must hold Russia accountable for the escalation

"It is important that Ukraine is not left alone to face this terror. This week alone, the Russians have deployed over 1,900 attack drones, 1,700 aerial bombs and 25 missiles against Ukraine. Over 800 of the drones were jet-powered, and Russia must be held accountable for this escalation," Zelenskyy concluded.

Watch more: Enemy has struck North Bridge in Kyiv again. VIDEO&PHOTOS

What led up to this?