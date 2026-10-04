Enemy has struck North Bridge in Kyiv again. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Russian forces have once again struck the North Bridge in Kyiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing social media.
Initial details
A video is circulating on Telegram channels which, it is claimed, captures the moment a rocket-propelled drone struck the North Bridge during this morning’s attack.
Official information
Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko later confirmed the information.
"The road surface on the North Bridge has been hit. Emergency services are heading to the scene," he said.
No further information is available at this time.
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