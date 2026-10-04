Debris from ’Shahed’ fell onto roof of building in Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv: no fire (updated). PHOTOS

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, debris from an enemy UAV fell onto the roof of a private residential building.

This was reported by Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

According to him, there was no fire.

It is also noted that in this district, debris fell onto an open area near the road. There was no fire there either.

Read more: Earth-fill dams, pontoon crossings and tunnel under Dnipro are being considered as options for linking left and right banks of Kyiv, - Kalashnyk

Evening attack

According to the State Emergency Service, firefighters quickly extinguished a fire caused by an enemy attack in the Desnianskyi district of the capital.

On 3 October, following yet another Russian shelling, a fire broke out on the roof of an unoccupied four-storey new-build. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries as a result of the incident.











It was previously reported that a fire had broken out on the premises of a non-residential building in the Desnianskyi district.