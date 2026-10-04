Debris from ’Shahed’ fell onto roof of building in Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv: no fire (updated). PHOTOS
In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, debris from an enemy UAV fell onto the roof of a private residential building.
This was reported by Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
According to him, there was no fire.
It is also noted that in this district, debris fell onto an open area near the road. There was no fire there either.
Evening attack
According to the State Emergency Service, firefighters quickly extinguished a fire caused by an enemy attack in the Desnianskyi district of the capital.
On 3 October, following yet another Russian shelling, a fire broke out on the roof of an unoccupied four-storey new-build. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.
Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries as a result of the incident.
It was previously reported that a fire had broken out on the premises of a non-residential building in the Desnianskyi district.
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