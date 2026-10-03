Traffic on Kyiv’s North Bridge is partially restricted following Russian strike; repair work is underway

As a result of an enemy strike on the North Bridge in Kyiv, the overhead contact system was damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Kyiv City State Administration.

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As noted, repair work is underway at the site.

Is it possible to drive through?

"Traffic is restricted: three lanes are open from the left bank to the right bank, and one lane is open from the right bank to the left bank.

Once the work is completed, traffic will resume in all lanes," the statement said.

Read more: Valtonen condemned Russian strikes on Kyiv: The war must end

It was later reported that trolleybus routes 29, 30, 31, and 47 had resumed service according to their regular schedules. The buses are running with deviations from the schedule.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the Russians attacked the North Bridge in Kyiv: a drone struck one of the bridge's supports, and traffic has been blocked.

Watch more: Strike on Northern Bridge: Kyiv gripped by traffic jams. VIDEO