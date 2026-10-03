Valtonen condemned Russian strikes on Kyiv: The war must end

Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen condemned the Russian attacks on Kyiv and stressed the need to end the war.

According to Censor.NET, she wrote about this on the social media platform X.

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Valtonen noted that over the past week, Russia has carried out strikes on schools, hospitals, residential buildings, energy infrastructure facilities, and the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Finland is providing Ukraine with air defense systems to save lives

"This is a full-scale, barbaric war against the lives and future of the Ukrainian people. It must end," the Finnish foreign minister emphasized.

Valtonen also stated that Finland is providing Ukraine with air defense systems and other vital equipment that helps save lives.

Read more: West prepares plans to evacuate its embassies from Kyiv in case of targeted Russian attacks – media

Shelling of Kyiv since the beginning of the week

On September 28, the enemy launched a massive UAV attack on Kyiv. Hits and falling debris were reported in several districts:

in the Shevchenkivskyi District—a strike on an office building, followed by a strike on the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine;

In the Obolon District—a gas station was damaged and a fire broke out;

In Holosiivskyi District, a UAV struck a café near a gas station;

In Darnytskyi—debris falling in an open area;

In Podilskyi, a critical infrastructure facility and a residential building were damaged;

A medical center, residential and office buildings, and cars were damaged.

According to city authorities, two people were killed and 26 were injured. Earlier in the day, the official figures were updated; specifically, the Kyiv Ministry of Health reported one fatality and 24 injuries.

The next day, the Russians attacked the capital with drones and ballistic missiles. Debris and damage were reported in the Solomyanskyi, Pecherskyi, Obolonskyi, and Holosiivsky districts. Both residential and non-residential buildings, private homes, and cars were damaged.

On September 30, another attack was launched on Kyiv. The strike caused fires in a residential area of private homes in the Svyatoshynsky District, in a store building in the Obolonsky District, and at a warehouse facility in the Holosiivsky District.

Residential and non-residential buildings were also damaged. In the Shevchenkivskyi District, debris fell on the grounds of one of the Western embassies. City authorities reported three fatalities.

On October 1, the Russians attacked the Ukrainian capital with drones. A strike was recorded on a non-residential complex in the Pecherskyi district. In the Solomianskyi district, a drone struck a school building, causing a fire; there was also a strike on a warehouse.

Separately, on that day, Russian drones attacked the South Bridge several times. Two strikes were recorded near the bridge’s support structure. Due to the attack, metro and ground transportation across the bridge were suspended.

On October 2, Russia continued its attacks on Kyiv. The main targets were the South Bridge and residential buildings. In the Darnytskyi district, a drone struck the upper floors of a 25-story residential building, causing a fire on the 24th and 25th floors. In the Holosiivskyi district, debris fell in an open area, damaging the windows of a non-residential building and cars;

On the morning of October 3, Russia launched an attack on the North Bridge in Kyiv.

Read more: Ruscists hit Pivdennyi Bridge in Kyiv for fourth time: it is closed to traffic after previous attacks