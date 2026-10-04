Enemy attacked Kirovohrad region with UAV: drone crashed in Kropyvnytskyi district; no casualties were reported

On the afternoon of 4 October 2026, Russian forces attacked areas in the Kirovohrad region using strike UAVs.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Andrii Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the Regional Military Administration, an enemy UAV was reported to have crashed in an open area within the Kropyvnytskyi district.

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What are the consequences?

"The most important thing is that there were no casualties or damage. Experts are already working at the scene. Thank you to all the emergency services for their swift response!" said Raikovich.

See more: Russia attacked nine regions of Ukraine: there are fatalities and injuries, including children among casualties. PHOTOS