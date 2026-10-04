Russians failed to spot Ukrainian hexacopter which dropped TM-62 anti-tank mines on their hideout. VIDEO
A Defence Forces hexacopter operator destroyed a building in which Russian occupiers were hiding.
According to Censor.NET, a Ukrainian pilot spotted the enemy’s hideout, flew towards it in a drone, and dropped TM-62 anti-tank mines onto the roof.
The Russian soldiers did not notice the approaching Ukrainian UAV and remained inside the building at the time of the strike.
As a result of the powerful explosion, the building was destroyed and the occupiers inside were eliminated.
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