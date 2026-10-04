During Operation ’Vivaldi’, 3rd Army Corps fighters cleared settlements and took Russian invaders prisoner: "Surrender, you idiots, you’re surrounded". VIDEO

Soldiers from the 3rd Army Corps have released GoPro footage showing the clearing of settlements in the Lyman region and the capture of Russian occupiers during the third phase of the‘Vivaldi’ offensive operation.

According to Censor.NET, servicemen from the Third Assault Brigade, the 3rd Border Guard Detachment named after Hero of Ukraine Colonel Yevhen Pikus, and the 10th Mobile Border Guard Detachment "DOZOR" took part in the combat operations.

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Assault groups disembarked from armoured vehicles and engaged the enemy in firefights. Ukrainian fighters cleared the settlements of Nove, Ridkodub, Katerynivka, Karpivka and Novomykhailivka, driving the occupiers out of dugouts, houses and cellars.

Some of the Russian soldiers laid down their arms and surrendered during the mop-up operations.

"Surrender, you idiots, you’re surrounded," a Ukrainian soldier tells the occupiers in the footage released.

After capturing the Russian soldiers, the Ukrainian fighters had to evacuate them from the combat zone.

The evacuation took place under constant threat from Russian drones, which attacked both Ukrainian troops and the captured occupiers.

According to the Third Army Corps, during Operation ‘Vivaldi’, the Ukrainian military took around 250 occupiers prisoner.

Watch more: 3rd Army Corps has shown Russians taken prisoner during Operation ’Vivaldi’: "Anyone who came here is bloody idiot". VIDEO