Zelenskyy: Russia has up to 700 ballistic missiles in reserve, along with several thousand other missiles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that, according to available data, Russia has up to 700 ballistic missiles in stock and produces 130–140 such missiles every month.

He made these remarks during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Kyiv, reports Censor.NET, citing "Ukrinform".

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Stockpiles and production rates

"According to our data, Russia has a stockpile of around 700 ballistic missiles and several thousand other missiles. This is information we are aware of; that is the size of their reserve," said the head of state.

He noted that Russia produces 130–140 ballistic missiles every month.

Watch more: Ukrainian FP-7 ballistic missile used in combat – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Long-range strikes and a call to partners

"We must combat this, and we are doing so. These are their production sites. These are our long-range sanctions," said the president, calling on partners to step up sanctions pressure on the aggressor state.