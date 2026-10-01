Ukrainian FP-7 ballistic missile used in combat – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first combat use of Ukraine’s FP-7 tactical ballistic missile.

He reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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"Ukrainian tactical ballistic weaponry. FP-7. First combat use. Thank you for the result. Next – production. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy wrote.

Read more: Ukraine is developing its own ballistic weapons for first time – Zelenskyy

Background: what is known about the FP-7 missile

The FP-7 is a ballistic missile being developed by Ukrainian company Fire Point. Its mock-up was first displayed at a conference in Rzeszów, Poland, while footage of launches was released by the company’s chief designer, Denys Shtilerman.

The missile has a range of up to 200 kilometres, a warhead weighing up to 150 kilograms, a speed of around Mach 4.4, a flight altitude of 65 kilometres and a claimed accuracy of 14 metres. Its maximum flight time is approximately 4.2 minutes.

According to the manufacturers, the FP-7 is a "clone" of the Soviet 48N6 missile, which Russia uses in its S-400 surface-to-air missile system, in terms of aerodynamic configuration and control principles. However, it differs in its guidance system and flight control equipment. Its body is made of composite materials, reducing the missile’s weight and increasing its range.

In addition to the FP-7, Fire Point is developing the larger FP-9 missile, with a range of up to 855 kilometres and a warhead weighing up to 800 kilograms.

Watch more: Fire Point co-owner Shtilerman demonstrated launch of new Ukrainian missile. VIDEO