Fire Point co-owner Shtilerman demonstrated launch of new Ukrainian missile. VIDEO

Denys Shtilerman, chief designer and co-owner of Fire Point, has released a video of the launch of an unnamed Ukrainian rocket.

According to Censor.NET, he posted the footage on Monday, 20 July, on his social media accounts.

"Beautiful," Shtilerman commented briefly on the video.

The developer did not specify exactly which rocket is shown in the footage. Meanwhile, in April 2026, a scale model of the Ukrainian FP-9 ballistic missile was unveiled for the first time at a defence exhibition in Rzeszów, Poland.

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The FP-9’s stated range is 855 km, and its warhead weighs 800 kg. The missile is approximately 9.5 metres long and 1.1 metres in diameter, making it larger than the Russian 9M723 ballistic missile of the Iskander system.

Watch more: Fire Point announces launch of FP-7.X anti-ballistic missile for FREYJA system. VIDEO

Read more: Ukraine is developing its own ballistic weapons for first time – Zelenskyy