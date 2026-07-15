Ukraine is developing its own ballistic weapons for first time – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is developing its own ballistic weapons and deep-strike systems for the first time, and that they are already delivering results over long distances.

He said this during events marking Ukrainian Statehood Day, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Ukraine is developing its own ballistic weapons for the first time. And deep-strike capabilities. These are not merely developments but a real force that is already operational and covering distances that were previously beyond our reach," he said.

"Two thousand eight hundred and eighty-four kilometres is the distance from here to the Omsk oil refinery. This is simply a historic range and historic precision. We thank everyone who made this possible," the head of state noted.

Watch more: Ukraine and Europe will create anti-ballistic shield together for first time, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is striking the sponsors of Putin’s war, while Russia is attacking residential buildings, churches and other civilian facilities in Ukraine.

"There are no longer any coordinates in the territory of evil that remain beyond the reach of Ukrainian justice. Five hundred of our drones per day, dozens of their oil refineries, shadow fleet tankers and Russian military infrastructure have all felt their impact," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: We are already producing 10 million drones a year. That figure will rise to 20 million, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO