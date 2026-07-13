Fire Point announces launch of FP-7.X anti-ballistic missile for FREYJA system. VIDEO

A promotional video by the Ukrainian defence company Fire Point has been published online, hinting at the imminent launch of the latest domestically developed FP-7.X interceptor missile. The development is intended to form the basis of the prospective pan-European FREYJA anti-ballistic missile defence system, which is positioned as a significantly cheaper but highly effective alternative to the US Patriot air defence system.

According to Censor.NET, the promotional video is accompanied by a telling caption:

"Coming soon: Fire Point hints at the launch of a Ukrainian anti-ballistic system. FREYJA—a jointly owned pan-European anti-ballistic shield. Coming soon..."

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What is known about the FP-7.X interceptor missile and the FREYJA project

International cooperation: The project is being developed through a partnership between Ukraine and leading defence companies from France, Germany, Norway and Sweden. The Ukrainian company Fire Point is responsible for developing and manufacturing the missile and launcher, while its European partners are integrating advanced radar systems (including Sweden’s Saab Giraffe, France’s Thales Ground Master or Germany’s Hensoldt TRML-4D) and battle management systems (based on Norway’s Kongsberg FDC).

The project is being developed through a partnership between Ukraine and leading defence companies from France, Germany, Norway and Sweden. The Ukrainian company Fire Point is responsible for developing and manufacturing the missile and launcher, while its European partners are integrating advanced radar systems (including Sweden’s Saab Giraffe, France’s Thales Ground Master or Germany’s Hensoldt TRML-4D) and battle management systems (based on Norway’s Kongsberg FDC). Unique characteristics: The missile body is made of composite materials (carbon fibre), making it lighter and significantly more manoeuvrable. It can reach speeds of 1,500 to 2,000 m/s (up to Mach 5–6) and intercept ballistic targets during the terminal phase of flight at altitudes of up to 20 kilometres.

The missile body is made of composite materials (carbon fibre), making it lighter and significantly more manoeuvrable. It can reach speeds of 1,500 to 2,000 m/s (up to Mach 5–6) and intercept ballistic targets during the terminal phase of flight at altitudes of up to 20 kilometres. Resistance to countermeasures: By using an advanced European seeker (including one from Germany’s Diehl Defence), the Ukrainian interceptor can disregard false heat decoys typically released by Russian ballistic missiles such as the Iskander-M during their approach to a target.

By using an advanced European seeker (including one from Germany’s Diehl Defence), the Ukrainian interceptor can disregard false heat decoys typically released by Russian ballistic missiles such as the Iskander-M during their approach to a target. Domestic production: Fire Point chief designer Denys Shtilerman previously said that almost all components for the FP-7 series of missiles are manufactured directly in Ukraine and that mass production is expected to begin in the near future.

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