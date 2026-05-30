To develop missile production in Ukraine, it is necessary to provide manufacturers with rocket fuel, - developer of Dovbush UAV, Volodymyr Yatsenko. VIDEO

Currently, Ukraine has only one state-owned missile manufacturer, Ukrainian drone developers are ready to join the development of this area, but this is hindered by the lack of solid rocket fuel. This was stated by the developer of the Dovbush UAV, Volodymyr Yatsenko.

This was stated by Volodymyr Yatsenko, the developer of the "Dovbush" UAV, according to Censor.NET.

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Direct state involvement is required

"There is no competition in the topic of missiles in Ukraine. And this is a very big problem, because only competition improves quality and reduces prices. Unfortunately, there is none at the moment. There is an objective reason. The real problem is solid rocket fuel. You remember how in the late or mid-90s Ukraine destroyed its own rocket production, including the production of rocket fuel. Now we actually do not have its production in Ukraine. We can purchase ready-made rocket fuel. Several enterprises produce it in Europe, but these are contracts exclusively at the "state-to-state" level. Therefore, this requires the direct participation of the president and the defense minister," – Volodymyr Yatsenko said.

He noted that manufacturers are ready to overpay the state for these contracts.

"We are ready to make a prepayment, buy with our money, with the money of other manufacturers. Give it to us, and we will start producing missiles. We will make hundreds of launches, hundreds of experiments, and in a fairly short time, we will come to the point that we will have our own ballistic missiles, not cruise missiles, but ballistic ones. We will have our own interceptor missiles. And we, as a state, will really enter the top league of countries that produce weapons. There will be solid fuel, there will be missiles," – Volodymyr Yatsenko noted.

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We need to bring in the 10 leading manufacturers

According to him, up to 10 of the most powerful manufacturers need to be involved in the production of Ukrainian missiles in order to create competition and reduce the price, as is currently happening in the field of unmanned systems.

"We need to act comprehensively. "Attract 5-10 of the most powerful producers. Not just one state-owned one, as is the case now. Create competition, lower the entry bar to this business. For our money, please help us buy either equipment for the production of rocket fuel, or ready-made solid fuel," – Volodymyr Yatsenko urged.