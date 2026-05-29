Russia declares missile threat in Yamal for first time, more than 2,000 km from Ukraine

For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian authorities have declared a missile threat across the entire Urals Federal District. The large-scale alert reached even Yamal, located more than 2,000 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Artem Zhoga, the Russian president’s envoy to the district, said this, ASTRA writes, Censor.NET reports.

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Panic in Russian regions

Due to the threat of an attack, the airspace over the Urals was urgently closed: airports in Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk and Perm completely suspended passenger aircraft arrivals and departures.

Local residents also report sirens blaring and air raid alerts in other Russian regions, including Tyumen, Nizhny Novgorod and Orenburg regions, Perm Krai, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and Tatarstan.

Read more: Drones attack Yaroslavl region: traffic toward Moscow blocked

In total, at least 20 Russian regions came under the threat of "unknown aerial targets". Salekhard, the capital of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, is located about 2,400 kilometers from Ukraine.

Strikes on Russia

As reported earlier, on 29 May, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirmed that the Defense Forces had struck the Volgograd Oil Refinery in Russia and an oil pumping station in Russia’s Yaroslavl.

Watch more: Moment Russian Kh-101 cruise missile is intercepted during massive shelling of Kyiv. VIDEO