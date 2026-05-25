Drones attack Yaroslavl region: traffic toward Moscow blocked

In Yaroslavl, after a drone attack, local authorities blocked a road leading out of the city toward Moscow. Air defense systems were operating in the region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In particular, regional governor Mikhail Yevrayev said the restrictions had been introduced for safety reasons: traffic was blocked on the section from the intersection of Moskovsky Avenue and the South-Western Ring Road.

Air defense activity and security measures

Yevraev also reported on the operations of Russian air defence units. He did not provide details regarding the consequences of the attack.

Russian official sources traditionally do not specify the scale of damage or possible strikes, limiting themselves to reports about "air defense activity" and "local traffic restrictions."

Later, Russian media reported that a massive UAV attack had been repelled near Yaroslavl.

Likely targets of attack

According to locals, the drones may have targeted a local oil refinery. In particular, the road that was blocked is located near the facility.

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