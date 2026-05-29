Volgograd Oil Refinery, Yaroslavl Oil Terminal, and other facilities in Russia were struck by Defense Forces

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck an oil refinery, an oil pumping station, air defense systems, warehouses, and other facilities belonging to the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The strikes took place on May 28 and during the night of May 29.

Oil Refinery

The Volgograd Oil Refinery was targeted by the Defense Forces. A fire was reported on the premises. The primary oil refining units AVT-1, AVT-3, AVT-5, and AVT-6, as well as the secondary oil refining units, were hit. The refinery has halted production.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

The plant is part of the "Lukoil" oil company and is one of the largest oil refineries in southern Russia.

Its refining capacity is approximately 14 million tons of crude oil per year. The facility produces gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and other petroleum products, including for military logistics and the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.

Read more: Drones attacked Russia: explosions were heard in Syzran, fire in area of the oil refinery

Oil Pumping Station

The "Yaroslavl-3" oil pumping station (Yaroslavl Oblast, the Russian Federation) has been attacked.

A hit on the target and a fire on the station’s grounds have been recorded. Two oil tanks with capacities of 50,000 m³ and 20,000 m³ are confirmed to be on fire. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

The "Yaroslavl-3" oil pumping station is a hub station on the "Surgut-Polotsk" pipeline, through which oil from Siberia and northern Russia is transported to the Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga, as well as to Belarus. It is part of the Russian state-owned company "Transneft."

Read more: Ukraine’s "long-range sanctions" against Russia are working well, - Tsakhkna

Air defense systems

An enemy "Tor-M2" anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed in the Berdiansk area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Other strikes

The Defense Forces also struck an enemy command and observation post near the village of Lyman Pershyi in the Kharkiv region, as well as enemy UAV control centers in the areas of Tyotkino (Kursk region, the Russian Federation), Komar in the Donetsk region, and Nesterianka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

An enemy logistics depot in the occupied town of Aidar in the Luhansk region was attacked.

Areas where enemy personnel were concentrated were struck in the regions of Novopetrivka and Novohryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia, Rodynske in the Donetsk region, Kleven (Kursk region, Russian Federation), Sichneve in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and Basivka in the Sumy region.

Read more: Drones attack Yaroslavl region: traffic toward Moscow blocked