Ukraine’s "long-range sanctions" against Russia are working well, - Tsakhkna

Europe should impose more sanctions on Russia and do so quickly in order to force Moscow to the negotiating table.

This was stated by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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"Everyone is talking about who will talk to Putin. But the reality, as you know, is that Putin doesn’t want to talk to anyone; he is putting increasing pressure on Ukraine. Every night we see attacks—insane attacks on Ukrainians—so we need to focus on how we can strengthen the European position. We need to make a lot of decisions," he said before the start of the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Read more on Censor.NET: Tsakhkhan and Pavel discussed support for Ukraine and European security

Tsakhna believes that Europe should impose more sanctions and do so quickly in order to force Russia to the negotiating table.

"The point is that in the future, we cannot have any neutral or buffer zones between the European Union, NATO, and Russia," explained the Estonian foreign minister.

According to Tsakhkna, we need to accept Ukraine, provide it with more support, and "do this right now—that's the key."

Read more: Drones attack Yaroslavl region: traffic toward Moscow blocked

"Ukraine needs to keep up its long-range strikes. They call them 'long-range sanctions.' They're working well. And we simply need to apply more pressure and exercise strategic patience," the minister said.

He noted that security guarantees for Ukraine should be viewed in a broader context, that is, as "security guarantees for Europe."

"Because, to be honest, Ukraine is the largest military power in the European region, and we need to understand that," he concluded.