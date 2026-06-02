Russia sees Ukraine’s missile program as strategic threat and prepares new attacks on defense industry companies – Zelenskyy

Russia has identified Ukrainian defense companies involved in the development of missile technologies as one of the key targets for future attacks, including military, political, and propaganda attacks. The Kremlin sees Ukraine’s ability to create its own ballistic system as a strategic threat.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this following a report by the Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, Censor.NET reports.

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According to the head of state, Moscow clearly understands the danger posed by Ukraine’s ability to produce its own ballistic system and localize the production of anti-ballistic defense. The president assured that Ukraine would respond appropriately to these threats.

Sanctions and Russian missile production

During the report, the intelligence chief provided detailed data on the occupiers’ missile capabilities:

specific facilities and volumes of missile production in Russia;

logistics routes for the supply of critical components and machine tools;

a list of specific individuals and foreign companies helping the aggressor circumvent sanctions restrictions.

Read more: Russia is using drones to put pressure on NATO countries and gauge their response, - Zelenskyy

"We are preparing an update of our countermeasures, both Ukrainian ones and those coordinated with our partners. It is important that pressure on Russia increases," Zelenskyy stressed.

Disruption of Ukraine’s international ties and situation in Armenia

Ukraine’s military intelligence has also managed to obtain new internal Russian documents concerning the Kremlin’s political planning. In particular, they concern Moscow’s strategy to undermine Ukraine’s relations with Moldova, the countries of the South Caucasus, the Middle East and the Gulf region.

One of the key tasks of the Russian special services is to limit as much as possible Ukraine’s security, economic and strategic ties with these regions.

"We believe that by doing this, Russia only confirms that both we in Ukraine and our partners are moving in the right direction toward greater security and the further development of our sovereignty," the president said.

Read more: "Until we develop European anti-ballistic missile system, we need US support," - Zelenskyy

Separately, Zelenskyy drew attention to the need for decisive action by the European Union ahead of elections in Armenia, where Russia is trying by all means to maintain its influence.

The head of state called on Europe to support much more actively the peoples seeking to break free from Russian imperial pressure. According to him, this is not just a matter of political choice, but a fundamental right to an independent future. Ukraine will present its partners with relevant proposals on joint work in this area in the near future.