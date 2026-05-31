Russia is using drones to put pressure on NATO countries and gauge their response, - Zelenskyy

Russia is using drones to test NATO's response and is also trying to put pressure on Ukraine's allies.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with *Face the Nation*, according to Censor.NET.

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Interception of drones

According to the president, Ukraine is attempting to intercept all Russian drones, even when some of them are heading toward other countries, such as Romania, Moldova, Poland, or the Baltic states. If this is not possible, the Ukrainian side immediately notifies our partners and tries to assist.

Russia is testing NATO's response

Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia is using drones to put pressure on NATO countries and gauge their response.

Read more: Threat of massive Russian strike remains real; our air defence is on standby, – Zelenskyy

"This is their typical message: don't help Ukraine. I believe there should be a stronger response from a united NATO. Putin is comparing this reaction to what he has seen in previous years. And he is also testing the air defenses of NATO countries bordering Russia or Belarus. Are they capable of intercepting all missiles and drones?" the president said.

Read: Russia is incapable of launching a major offensive against NATO, says Sikorski