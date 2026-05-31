Threat of massive Russian strike remains real; our air defence is on standby, – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that intelligence reports regarding the possibility of a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine remain relevant today.

Heannounced this in an evening address, reports Censor.NET.

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The threat of a large-scale attack remains

The Head of State once again urged citizens to pay the utmost attention to air raid sirens and not to ignore the threats.

"It is important, even at this hour, to remain vigilant against any threat and to heed air raid sirens. Intelligence reports regarding the possibility of a massive strike remain relevant. We know that our partners have spoken to the Russians about this. There is no faith that anyone there in Moscow will come to their senses. You must protect your lives – react to dangers," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russia is ready for a new large-scale strike on Ukraine, says Zelenskyy

The effectiveness of shooting down "Shaheds"

At the same time, the President assured that Ukrainian air defence forces, mobile fire groups and combat aviation are on high alert to repel an attack — to the extent permitted by available weapon stocks.

According to him, the effectiveness of our troops in shooting down enemy ‘Shahed’ kamikaze drones currently consistently exceeds 90% and remains at 90–93%.

Regarding defence against cruise and ballistic missiles, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is working continuously with all allies to secure new contributions to the PURL programme, as well as seeking alternative ways to supply scarce missiles for air defence.

Read also: Russia rejects US call to halt strikes on Kyiv at UN Security Council