Butusov describes situation with Starlink and US intelligence: Speed limit was 60 km/h for one day

For one day, a restriction limiting Starlink terminal operation to movement speeds of up to 60 km/h affected the front line, but the system's operation is now being restored.

Yurii Butusov, UAV company commander in the 23rd Assault Regiment, part of the National Guard's 2nd Khartiia Corps, said this during a broadcast hosted by journalist Iryna Romaliiska, Censor.NET reports.

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Speed restrictions on Starlink terminal operation

"There was one day when the Starlink limit was indeed just 60 km/h. The impact is very significant because any high-speed UAV using Starlink travels considerably faster than 60 km/h. These restrictions were introduced to prevent Starlink from being used on enemy long-range attack UAVs, because at such low speeds, these weapons lose their combat effectiveness," the commander said.

He added that the United States had applied the same restrictions to Ukrainian systems as to Russian ones, but the situation was now stabilising, as the president had previously stated.

Read more: Trump says he did not restrict Starshield for Ukraine: "It wasn’t me or Musk"

Situation with US intelligence sharing

Butusov also commented on intelligence sharing with the United States.

"I think that, for now, we continue to exchange information with American intelligence services. They operate on a large scale and effectively. There is much to learn from the Americans. I believe that, of all the government agencies of all the countries operating in Ukraine, it is the American CIA that makes the most competent decisions regarding the development of military technologies and analysis of the situation on the front line, judging by how they work. But I want to say that a large number, the majority of people at all levels in American intelligence and security services understand the importance of supporting Ukraine very well and try to do everything in their respective positions to maintain that support. I hope that this US 'deep state' will ultimately prevent the populists in power in Washington from manipulating the provision of intelligence," the commander added.

Read more: Due to Starlink’s speed limits, we were unable to shoot down some of the ’Shahed’ jet-powered drones, - Zelenskyy

Restrictions on Starlink operations in Ukraine

On October 14, volunteer and former adviser to the defence minister Serhii Sternenko said SpaceX had restricted the operation of Starlink terminals for Ukrainian troops overnight. According to him, this had "disrupted a number of important missions". Data transmission restrictions were imposed based on the speed of UAVs using Starlink.

Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash) subsequently confirmed this information. He said the restrictions could also complicate the use of interceptor drones against jet-powered Shaheds.

Units of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces also said they had begun experiencing Starlink communications problems in the Huliaipole sector overnight. The problems concern the Starshield package — the so-called military package, which previously had no data transmission speed limits.

Later, former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said network operation was being restored at speeds of up to 160 km/h.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk said he did not determine the restrictions on Starshield used by Ukraine. The system is controlled by the US government, not SpaceX.

According to Reuters, the White House issued the order to restrict Starshield for Ukraine.

Read more: Success of Operation "Vivaldi" eases situation across all sectors of front – Butusov