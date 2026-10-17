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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of the war: approximately 1,562,970 personnel (+1,950 over the past 24 hours), 12,415 tanks, 51,266 artillery systems, and 25,554 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,562,970 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to October 17, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,562,970 (+1,950) people (wounded and killed);
  • tanks – 12,415 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,554 (+2) units
  • artillery systems – 51,266 (+24) units
  • MLRS – 2,221 (+4) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,710 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 449 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 356 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,962 (+4) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 566,986 (+1,396) units
  • cruise missiles — 5,130 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 163,883 (+329) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,835 (+2) units

Read more: Two enemy radar stations, an electronic warfare station and telecommunications towers hit – General Staff

Втрати РФ у війні: понад 1,56 млн військових, 12 415 танків і 25 554 бронемашини

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