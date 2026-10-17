Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of the war: approximately 1,562,970 personnel (+1,950 over the past 24 hours), 12,415 tanks, 51,266 artillery systems, and 25,554 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,562,970 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to October 17, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel—approximately 1,562,970 (+1,950) people (wounded and killed);

tanks – 12,415 (+1) units

armored combat vehicles – 25,554 (+2) units

artillery systems – 51,266 (+24) units

MLRS – 2,221 (+4) cases.

Air defense systems – 1,710 (+2) units

aircraft – 449 (+0) units

helicopters – 356 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems – 2,962 (+4) units

Operational-tactical UAVs – 566,986 (+1,396) units

cruise missiles — 5,130 (+0) units

ships / boats – 35 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 163,883 (+329) units

specialized equipment – 4,835 (+2) units

Read more: Two enemy radar stations, an electronic warfare station and telecommunications towers hit – General Staff