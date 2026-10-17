Russia strikes Kherson: ambulance driver killed; infant and 11-year-old girl among the injured (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the morning of October 17, the enemy carried out airstrikes on Kherson. There is one fatality and several people were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Yaroslav Shanko, head of the MVA.

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A 64-year-old man who worked as an emergency medical services driver was killed in a morning airstrike on the Korabelny district of Kherson. He sustained fatal injuries.

An 11-year-old girl was injured

An 11-year-old girl was also injured in an airstrike in the Korabelny District.

Doctors diagnosed her with blast injury, a closed head injury, acoustic trauma, and a contusion to the back of the head. The child's condition is considered moderate. She is currently undergoing further examination.

A family with a one-month-old baby was injured in an airstrike

During the morning airstrike on Kherson, three people were in the apartment: a 28-year-old woman, a 37-year-old man, and a one-month-old infant.

All three suffered blast injuries, closed head injuries, and acoustic trauma. The victims were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Details of the strike

Later, Shanko provided the first details of the strike. He noted that the Russians began attacking Kherson with KABs at 4 a.m. today.

Two airstrikes were recorded within an hour. The enemy dropped eight bombs on residential buildings and social infrastructure facilities in the Korabelny District.

A second strike occurred when medical personnel arrived to treat the wounded following the first "strikes." The ambulance driver and a female paramedic sustained fatal injuries.

"As of now, there are 21 known casualties—1 fatality and 20 injured, including children aged 1 month and 11 years," Shanko said.

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