Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties has risen to five, including child. PHOTOS
On the night of 17 October, Russian invaders launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Residential infrastructure was damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the regional defence council.
Three residential buildings were damaged and cars caught fire.
Five people have been injured so far, including an 11-year-old girl.
All those affected are receiving medical treatment.
Consequences of the attack
Shelling of the region over the past 24 hours
In total, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 563 strikes on 57 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Russian forces carried out 21 air strikes, as well as:
- launched 379 UAVs of various types (mainly FPV) at settlements in the region
- 20 shelling incidents using multiple launch rocket systems;
- 143 artillery strikes.
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