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Enemy has advanced near Matiasheve and Svitle in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Matyashiv (a village in the Kryvyi Rih rural community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Svitlyi (a settlement in the Dobropillia urban community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region).

See more: Kolodiazi, Lypove and Zelena Dolyna in Donetsk Oblast have been liberated, - DeepState

Map of Matyashieve
Matiasheve 

Map of Svitle
Svitle

See more: Occupiers advance near three settlements in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS

Author: 

Donetsk region (6395) Pokrovskyy district (1412) Matyasheve (1) Svitle (5) DeepState (579)
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