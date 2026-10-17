Enemy has attacked energy infrastructure in 10 regions of Ukraine, causing power cuts, - Ministry of Energy

During the night and early this morning, the enemy attacked a number of energy facilities in the Vinnytsia, Volyn, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi and Kharkiv regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Energy’s press office.

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There are power cuts

As a result, some consumers have been left without electricity. Energy workers have so far managed to restore power to over half a million consumers.

"Repair work is continuing wherever the security situation allows. Restoration efforts are being hampered by constant air raid alerts and the threat of renewed shelling," the statement reads.

Read more: Russian General Staff announces start of "massive strikes" on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and pledges to attack strategic bridges

Rolling blackouts are in place

Due to grid constraints caused by previous Russian attacks, hourly power cuts are in place today in a number of regions across Ukraine, and power restriction schedules for industry and business are in force in all regions.

"This is a necessary measure to help prevent grid overloads and protect the system from large-scale failures," the Ministry of Energy explained.

Read more: Russia is changing its tactics for attacks on energy sector, - Shmyhal