Russia strikes Sumy with guided aerial bombs: man killed, others wounded, residential area hit (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian forces have reportedly dropped eight guided bombs on the Sumy community, four of which hit the city of Sumy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

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"There have been strikes in a residential area on the outskirts of Sumy. At least two people have been injured," the statement reads.

A search and rescue operation is underway. The injured are being provided with all necessary assistance.

"Another aerial bomb struck a high-rise building and hit a reservoir. It was a miracle that serious consequences were avoided," added Hryhorov.

Later, the head of the Regional State Administration reported a casualty from the shelling.

"Unfortunately, as a result of a Russian guided airstrike on a residential area in Sumy, a 42-year-old man was killed," Hryhorov wrote.

Consequences of the attack







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